Arrest made in deadly Sacramento shooting on Easter

One person was killed and three people were injured in a shooting in the early hours of Easter Sunday near the 7200 block of Franklin Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested and accused of killing 33-year-old Robert Earl Daniel in Sacramento on April 17, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Joel Tyrone Zeigler, 31, was arrested on suspicion of killing Daniel and shooting and injuring three other people. He is being held in the Sacramento County Mail Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Easter Sunday near the 7200 block of Franklin Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

One person died and three others were injured in the shooting. A close friend of the victim previously told ABC10 that Daniel was a father of two young daughters with another child on the way and described him as "kind, charismatic and intelligent."

Anyone with more information can contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115. tips can be left anonymously at the sheriff's website or by calling (916) 874-8477.

