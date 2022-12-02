1 person dead, 3 injured after shooting in Sacramento

When deputies arrived on the scene they found two men and one woman, each with at least one gunshot wound.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on the 7200 block of Franklin Boulevard. When deputies arrived on the scene they found two men and one woman, each with at least one gunshot wound. One of the men was declared dead at the scene.

A man and a woman were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person with life-threatening injuries was transported to a local hospital before deputies arrived at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available. The identity of the man who died will be released once family is notified.

Anyone with more information can contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115. tips can be left anonymously at the sheriff's website or by calling (916) 874-8477.

