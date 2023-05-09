Man killed in Sacramento shooting

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

SACRAMENTO, California — A man is dead after a shooting in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Florin Road around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the shooting and what led up to it. The man's identity has not been released yet.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (916) 808-5471.

