x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, California — A man is dead after a shooting in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Florin Road around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Police are investigating the shooting and what led up to it. The man's identity has not been released yet.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (916) 808-5471.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

EBT theft on the rise, hurting low-income Californians & all taxpayers

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out