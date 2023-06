Sacramento County Sheriffs deputies say the man was shot twice and walked to the AM/PM. He was then taken to the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a man is in the hospital after being shot twice Monday.

It's not clear where exactly the shooting happened, but deputies said he walked into an AM/PM near Watt Avenue and Auburn Boulevard after it happened.

It's not clear exactly what led up to the man's injuries.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, the man was taken to a nearby hospital. The man's condition isn't known at this time.