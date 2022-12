Police say it appears the shooting happened in the parking lot, but no victims have been found yet.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting near the Macy's at the Arden Fair mall in Sacramento County, Wednesday.

"Preliminarily, it appears the shooting occurred in the parking lot. No victims have been located," police told ABC10.

