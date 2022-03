Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in a local hospital after being shot Sunday evening.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened on the 4900 block of Stockton Boulevard.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

