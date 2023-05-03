Two people dead, two critically injured in Sacramento County shooting

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead, and two people who had been shot on Rogue River Drive in Sacramento's La Riviera neighborhood.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Sacramento's La Riviera neighborhood early on Monday.

According to Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. reporting shots fired on the east end of Rogue River Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead, and two people who had been shot. The two wounded people were taken to a hospital where they are in critical condition, Gandhi said.

According to Gandhi, all the victims lived in the house. Gandhi described the area as a "peaceful, residential area."

Police interviewed two other people who were inside the home. It is early in the investigation so Gandhi said there is no suspect information.

The events that led up to the shooting are unclear.

