One man killed in Sacramento shooting on Easter

Sacramento police said on Sunday night they responded to reports of a shooting. A man was found and transported to a hospital where he later died.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting on Easter, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:22 p.m. on Sunday at the 2300 Block of Sandcastle Way.

They arrived and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Sacramento police, the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating it as a homicide and will be canvassing the area for evidence and witnesses. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The identity of the man who was killed will be released once the family is notified. Anyone with more information can call the police at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.