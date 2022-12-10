1 man dead after shooting in Sacramento

Around 4 a.m. two men were involved in a fight on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway that led to one man shooting and killing the other man.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man dead after a shooting in Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sky Parkway is blocked off. ABC10 crews at the scene say school buses have lined up on the street outside the road closures waiting to pick up students who live in apartment complexes.

