1 man dead after shooting in Sacramento

x
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man dead after a shooting in Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4 a.m. two men were involved in a fight on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway that led to one man shooting and killing the other man. The suspected shooter left the scene before deputies arrived. The shooting is being investigated.

Sky Parkway is blocked off. ABC10 crews at the scene say school buses have lined up on the street outside the road closures waiting to pick up students who live in apartment complexes.

