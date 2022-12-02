x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

2 people arrested after shooting near Ten Ten Room in downtown Sacramento

No injuries were reported and two people with suspected involvement were later arrested, according to police.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been arrested after a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning in Sacramento.

Around 1:20 a.m. officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 Block of 10th Street, near Ten Ten Room. 

No injuries were reported and people with suspected involvement left the area, according to police. Officers later found and arrested two people on suspicion of related charges. The shooting is under investigation.

The shooting took place in the same area where a shootout in April killed six people and wounded 12.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Ex-Rancho Cordova PD Chief suing Sacramento County, sheriff after resignation over racist memes

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out