No suspect information has been released.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento Thursday evening.

According to Sacramento Police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Del Paso Blvd.

Officers say two people may have been injured in the shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

California has expanded eligibility to people 50+ on April 1, but Stanislaus County is taking that one step further.