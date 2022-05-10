x
Man wounded in Sacramento shooting, police looking for possible shooter

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the area of 13th Street and X Street for reports of a shooting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was wounded in a shooting in Sacramento Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the area of 13th Street and X Street for reports of a shooting. The man has a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting and are searching for a potential shooter.

