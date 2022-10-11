Sacramento shoppers feeling food inflation impacts ahead of Thanksgiving

"It's heartbreaking because you go see something that used to be like only $2 to $3 is now like $7 to $10 dollars," said Jessica Mcarthur.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, but with inflation, Thanksgiving dinner could cost people more this year.

Customers at T&Y Market in North Sacramento on Thursday were out shopping without trying to break the bank.

"If I go to my mom's house, she's gonna put it down. You know, we going to have fried turkey, greens, collard greens, dressing, potato salad, yams - a little bit of everything, you know?" said Maurice Wanton, who is a customer at T&Y Market.

However, due to inflation, all that food will cost you a lot more this year.

According to Market research firm, IRI, traditional Thanksgiving meal items will cost you 13.5% more than they did last year.

"It's heartbreaking because like you go see something that used to be like only $2 to $3 is now like $7 to $10. I'm just like, 'How are people eating?' Especially healthy foods," said Jessica Mcarthur, a mother of four shopping at T&Y Market.

Her family likes the unique and affordable prices the family-owned business offers.

"What we're doing. We're really talking to our vendors. There's not a day that I go without talking to multiple vendors throughout and just being really close with them. From texting, emailing, phone conversations, it's about having that tightness," said Julie Lynhiavue, co-owner of T&Y Market.

Her sister Paja also says the market is seeing its fair share of barriers as they try to fulfill its customer's requests.

"I've been trying to get turkeys since July, and it's been impossible. But again, working with the vendors, knowing that we have a good relationship with each other, I was able to get two cases in and that's as best as I can do," said Paja Lynhiavue, another co-owner at T&Y Market.

Being a close-knit family, they understand the value of getting together on the holidays.

Families who shop at the market plan to have all family members pitch in and split the cost so it's felt less on the wallet.

"Even if we didn't have the money to have like a big Thanksgiving dinner, we could only make a couple of dishes. That's not what matters. It's the family being together," Mcarthur said.

