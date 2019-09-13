SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of cars gathered in Downtown Sacramento Thursday night for an illegal sideshow to remember actor Paul Walker on what would have been his 46th birthday, according to police officials.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a possible "sideshow" occurring, Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong said on Twitter Thursday night. Officers found more than 100 cars gathered near W and 8th Street.

Sacramento Police Lieutenant Marnie Steigarts said the sideshow was honoring "The Fast and The Furious" actor Paul Walker, who died November 2013 in after crashing his car while leaving a charity event.

The cars eventually made their final stop at a shopping center in Natomas near Del Paso and Natomas.

"We have a love of cars. We knew that he died driving, which is something that he loved and we also do. So, we just liked to contribute to that and show love to the people who love cars just like us," one of the attendees said.

Leong said on Twitter most of the cars left shortly before 10 p.m.

