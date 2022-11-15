Get up to $50 supporting Sacramento-local businesses for Christmas 2022

Sacramento city officials are bringing back a gift card program from last year aimed at giving up to $50 in bonus gift cards to support small businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Shop 916 gift card program is coming back to Sacramento for its second year just in time for Christmas—with a special promotion.

Gift cards can be used at any participating business in the city.

Funding for the program comes from the federal COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan, and the program was launched to help local businesses come back from the pandemic's effects.

“I’m excited that we’re able to bring Shop 916 back this holiday season,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “We get to help our local businesses and make your dollars stretch a little further.”

The promotional offer features:

Buy a $25 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card for free

Buy a $50 gift card and get a $25 bonus gift card for free

Buy a $100 gift card and get a $50 bonus gift card for free

This promotional offer is available until Feb. 15 and the bonus gift cards must be used by Feb. 28. Bonus gift cards are limited to five per customer.

A total of $229,000 of Shop 916 gift and bonus cards to date have been spent in the city of Sacramento, according to city officials, and nearly 100 Sacramento small businesses have signed up to participate.

To purchase gift cards, or enter your business into the program, visit Shop916Local.com.