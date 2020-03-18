SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Animal shelters around Northern California are working to make sure pets waiting to be adopted, and those taking care of them, stay safe as social distancing guidelines become more strict.

One of the main messages the Sacramento SPCA wants the public to know is that there are still many animals that need homes.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Saturday at 11 a.m., but temporary signs cover the doors asking anyone with cold, flu, or allergy-like symptoms to reschedule adoption appointments.

The CDC says there have not been reports of any animals becoming sick with COVID-19. Still, the Sacramento SPCA says they have been taking steps to protect the people at the shelter by reducing the number of people who come to their lobbies one at a time.

They’re encouraging people to come out and adopt and they want to remind everyone who already has pets to have a plan in case coronavirus impacts them.

“If I cannot care for my animal, who do I know that can help me? Can I reach out to my neighbors? Can I reach out to my family?” said Sacramento SPCA CEO, Kenn Altine. “Stop and think about the daily activity and the daily needs of your animal and ask if you’re prepared to be the sole provider of those needs for two weeks or more.”

The Sacramento SPCA is also asking anyone who may be thinking of surrendering pets to them to wait if they can.

For those who already have pets at home, there are other resources available. The Yolo County Animal Shelter has a food pantry during its normal business hours for families who may need help feeding dogs and cats.

The Sacramento SCPA wants to remind the public that non-profits like theirs rely on donations and if possible, ask everyone who can to continue their support.

