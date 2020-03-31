SACRAMENTO, Calif — Free food is available this week for pet owners in need, thanks to the Sacramento SPCA.

The non-profit says they are working to keep pets and their owners together as many go through the tough times brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tuesday was the first day the Sacramento SPCA held their Paw Pantry drive-thru, giving free food for dogs and cats at a safe distance.

“We’re going to place some dog food and cat food bags and a table to allow the person to drive up, reach out from their car and collect the food off the table,” said Jamie Larson the SPCA’s Animal Services Director.

The Paw Pantry will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sacramento SPCA on 6201 Florin Perkins Road.

The SPCA asks that for those in the community who are able and willing to donate to please give monetary donations only as they cannot accept food donations for now.

To donate, just click here.

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Pollock Pines man shovels out roads, driveways of elderly in need during coronavirus pandemic

Around 3 feet of snow buried Pollock Pines last week and it trapped many of the retired population in the community. Kirt Key and his son helped shovel them out to make sure they were able to get to where they needed to go, especially as the most vulnerable against the coronavirus (COVID-19).