Sacramento sports enrichment program encourages kids to exercise during distance learning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With back-to-school happening for most districts in Northern California, students will have plenty of challenges adjusting to distance learning. But the biggest challenge may be motivating kids to exercise since they won’t be attending physical education classes.

A Sacramento man is looking to fill that gap by offering a sports educational program that gives kids the opportunity to get in that much-needed exercise every day.

Kevin Lomax is a former athlete and founder of Sol Fun Sports LLC. His objective is to get kids active while learning about fitness.

“It’s a sports enrichment program in lieu of what’s happening right now with COVID," explained Lomax. "It’s an advanced PE class. Not only do we teach basic fundamentals that you learn in your P.E. class, but we also provide expertise.”

Here’s how it works. There are four sessions each day, with a maximum of 10 kids per session in order to enforce proper social distancing. There are also temperature checks done before each session. The sessions are done at five different parks throughout the Sacramento area, and the activities consist of soccer, basketball, and other physical sports.

“Kids are young. They are not made to sit inside," explained Lomax. "They want to go out. So if they’re really confined to an area, they’re going to lose it. It’s just not an ideal situation. They need to get out - just an hour and a half to burn some of that energy - and it actually helps them concentrate more on their schoolwork.”

