Sacramento sees lively crowd for St. Patrick's Day festivities

Old Sacramento pubs are serving up green beer and appetizers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It is a big weekend for Sacramento with March Madness and St. Patrick's Day drawing folks out to Old Sacramento and Downtown.

The day started out early for pubs in Old Sac, such as Sean Finnegan's Pub, which opened at 10 a.m. The bar served up green beer and appetizers.

"It's been crazy ever since," said Sean Derfield, Owner of Sean Finnegan's Pub. "We're just celebrating everything Irish. We're celebrating being able to have fun finally after COVID's done. We're just ready to have fun."

Sacramentans are also celebrating basketball with March Madness rounds hosted at the Golden One Center this weekend and folks feeling the rise of the Sacramento Kings.

"We're coming back this year. Sacramento Kings, you know it. Western Conference finals, we're going to win. We're going to the NBA finals baby. You know how it is," said Naum Josan from Sacramento.

As night fell over Downtown Sacramento, K Street turned into a party. Malt & Mash hosted St. Patricks in the Park with an outdoor stage, live music and beer garden.

"We're doing real well tonight. It's St. Patrick's Day. It's Friday. The weather's beautiful. The NCAA is in town so it's an exciting weekend in Sacramento,” said Bob Simpson, Owner of Malt & Mash. “All the businesses are benefiting from it."

When it comes to safety, Sacramento Police said they will have additional officers in the downtown area with both St. Patrick's Day activities and March Madness happening this weekend.

Old Sacramento will have its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m.