x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Deadly stabbing in South Sacramento at board and care facility

Deputies responded to Orange Avenue Friday morning at a board and care facility that houses six to eight people, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being stabbed in South Sacramento at a board and care facility, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Orange Avenue Friday morning at a board and care home that houses six to eight people, according to sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi. Gandhi told ABC10 that one resident stabbed another.

The person suspected of stabbing another person is in custody. The events leading up to the stabbing are unclear.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

2 dead after 3-car crash involving suspected carjacker in South Sacramento

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out