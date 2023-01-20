Deadly stabbing in South Sacramento at board and care facility

Deputies responded to Orange Avenue Friday morning at a board and care facility that houses six to eight people, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being stabbed in South Sacramento at a board and care facility, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Orange Avenue Friday morning at a board and care home that houses six to eight people, according to sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi. Gandhi told ABC10 that one resident stabbed another.

The person suspected of stabbing another person is in custody. The events leading up to the stabbing are unclear.

Watch more on ABC10