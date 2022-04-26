South Sacramento standoff ends with surrender, hostage safe

Just before 3 a.m. two men and the victim left the house. Police identified one suspect as 48-year-old Eric Minjares, of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An armed suspect who held someone hostage in a Sacramento home surrendered early Tuesday after a nearly 18 hours long standoff with police, authorities said.

Just before 3 a.m. two men and the victim left the house. Police identified one suspect as 48-year-old Eric Minjares, of Sacramento. During a press conference, Officer Ryan Woo said the victim and suspects "believed to be known to each other" but their exact relationship was not immediately know.

“The victim is safe,” it said. “Reduced police presence will remain as detectives have responded to process the scene.”

Officers first responded to the scene to find someone “who may have fired a gun” around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were brought in.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody in the early morning hours. The victim is safe. Reduced police presence will remain as detectives have responded to process the scene. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 26, 2022

Police later tweeted that “it is believed that the armed suspect is holding at least one individual against their will inside the residence” and that negotiators had established some contact in an effort to peacefully resolve the situation.

During Tuesday's press conference Woo said he didn't know what prompted the suspects to finally exit the home.

"We're very grateful that there were no significant injuries in the community," Woo said. "I know something like this is very alarming for our community. And but I'd like to thank our community for their patience as we took the time to investigate this and we're grateful that it was a safe outcome for everyone involved."

