Sacramento State basketball head coach retires 4 days before 2021-2022 season

Brian Katz, who was with the Hornets for about 14 seasons, said his family convinced him to retire due to health reasons.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Four days before the Sacramento State Hornets were set to begin the basketball season, the team's head coach announced he will be retiring while citing health reasons.

Brian Katz, who was with the Hornets for about 14 seasons, said in a news release his family convinced him to retire.

"After coaching for 45 years, this already feels very strange," Katz said. "I've woken up every day at 1 a.m. fully invested in my players and my staff until I laid my head on the pillow at night."

Katz was with Sacramento State for 14 seasons after taking the job in 2008. He was named the National Mid-Major Coach of the Year, District 6 Coach of the Year and Big Sky Conference Co-coach of the year in 2015.

Katz or Sacramento State did not say what the health reasons were that led to his retirement.

According to Sacramento State, the basketball team is the only men's basketball team in a California public school to earn the NCAA Public Recognition honors for academic excellence.

Sacramento State Director of Athletics Mark Orr said in a news release he is appreciative of how Katz treated those on campus.

"He has mentored young men who are phenomenal student-athletes and even better leaders off the court," Orr said. "The life lessons learned by these student-athletes under Coach Katz has provided valuable skills they can use well after their playing careers are over."

Brandon Laird, who is the current associate head coach, will be the interim head coach for the 2021-2022 season.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: Modesto Junior College announces free tuition for spring 2022 semester