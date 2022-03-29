Officials say sexual battery cases at Sacramento State, Cosumnes River College are same person

The suspect was arrested Monday in connection to three sexual battery cases on two Sacramento college campuses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday in connection to three sexual battery cases on two Sacramento college campuses.

According to the Sacramento State Police Department, Nico Traversie, 28, was arrested on charges of three counts of sexual battery and was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

Traversie allegedly approached someone from behind walking near River Front Center around 12:09 p.m. on March 2. Police said he was riding a bike and slapped the victim's buttock. Later on the same day, Sacramento State Police reported another sexual battery on a different part of campus. Around 8:30 p.m., Traversie allegedly slapped a victim’s buttock as he rode by on a bike. The victim was walking toward 65th Street after exiting the Hornet Crossing tunnel.

On March 8, the Los Rios Police Department announced a case of sexual battery similar to the Sacramento State incidents. According to police, Traversie, again on a bike started, a conversation with two female students at Cosumnes River College as they walked near the school's F parking lot. Without prompting, the he allegedly touched one of the students on her buttock and then rode away.

People with information on the cases can call the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.

Safety Tips

The Los Rios Police Department sent out the following safety tips:

Stay alert to your surroundings and keep high-value items out of sight.

When possible, travel with another person. there is safety in numbers.

If you must travel at night, walk and park in well-lit areas.

Know where you are going. walk quickly and confidently to your destination.

Avoid carrying unnecessary items.

Hold purses, briefcases, and packages tightly and close to your body.

Have your keys out and ready before approaching your car.

Check both the front and rear seats of your vehicle before entering. lock the door immediately upon entering your vehicle.

