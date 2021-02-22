Sacramento State grad donates dozens of handmade masks to cancer patients

Sabrina Aragon spends more than an hour sewing each mask together by hand. She donates these customized masks to cancer patients at Mercy Cancer Center.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif — For an hour and a half, Sabrina Aragon painstakingly stitches together facemasks for the patients of Mercy Cancer Center.

She pays careful attention to the CDC guidelines, wearing a mask, gloves and washing her hands all the while keeping the fabric in tact and clips in place.

A sewing machine might make the job a bit easier, but it's not something she has. Regardless, its something she still wants to do anyway she can.

“Hopefully, they’ll feel more confident, encouraged, loved but also expressing themselves at the same time,” Aragon said.

Each mask takes time, so Aragon makes use of that time by customizing her designs. Stripes, umbrellas, stars and even a dual-sided feature adorn the masks, so people flip between bright colors and more mellow designs.

She recently dropped off a bag of nine masks to Mercy Cancer Center in Sacramento. Normally, she sends the masks through the mail, so it was her first time seeing the patients who would get the masks.

Her goal is to give the patients a little more support and encouragement as they go through a terrifying time during the pandemic.

“It’s already a scary time to just live in a country where the death toll is where its at and things are the way they are," Aragon said. "I can’t imagine how much more scared I would be.”

Aragon knows many people in her family and among her friends who have dealt with cancer and also with COVID-19. The mask making was her way of helping them out when she couldn't be around.

“I know I can’t always be for them in person to help them out, but I know what I can do is give them more supplies,” Aragon said.

Eventually, that effort grew beyond her circle of friends and family. She's made 30 masks to date, roughly 45 hours of work, and she's got a mind to make another 100 in the future.