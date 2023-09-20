'It means a lot to me': State Hornet Spanish section brings representation, sense of purpose to students

Two Sacramento State students and one former student share how the State Hornet’s Spanish section is giving a voice to the larger Hispanic community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Inclusion, representation and keeping the Hispanic community informed are just some of the characteristics at the heart of Sacramento State’s State Hornet Spanish section.

According to a Sacramento State press release about the Spanish section, “Sac State has been a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution since February 2015.”

But it wasn't until Sept. 2021 that the State Hornet started to regularly produce Spanish-focused content created, written and shot by students.

“We didn't really have a staff and a section until fall 2022,” said Mercy Sosa, Editor-in-Chief at State Hornet. “Before that our Spanish editor did all the work himself.”

Sosa joined the State Hornet in spring 2020.

“That's when I first started really interacting with Spanish content,” she said. “We covered a Calmatters events, I believe, and I collaborated with another staffer. We did Spanish and English, and that was the first time I personally saw it from the State Hornet. From then on, me and other Spanish speakers in the newspaper continued on that service.”

The Spanish section covers current events and breaking news as well as original content. Before the end of the spring 2023 semester, the section wrote a piece about the Sac State men's soccer team and they created a social video about “Fuego Night," an event hosted at Sac State to raise awareness about farm workers.

Alexis Pedroza, a former Spanish Reporter for the section, did two semesters with the State Hornet focusing on the Spanish section. He says he found pride and saw the section as a great opportunity to sharpen his craft as a journalist but also highlight his community. He shared why having a Spanish section matters.

“It matters in California specifically because we do have a large Hispanic population and in Sacramento State as well, it's important to be able to offer students the opportunity to have that native language that they either grew up speaking at home or with their families (at school),” said Pedroza. “Also it allows the students, even if you're not a native speaker, if you minor or major in Spanish, you also have that opportunity to practice it outside of school and stuff. It opens doors career-wise, so it's amazing to have that opportunity."

Angelica Vera-Franco, a current Sacramento State student and Spanish reporter, agrees.

“It's just important to always bring attention to the issues and the problems and just anything that is going on in the community,” said Vera-Franco. “It matters because even though our section is very small, I think that we are able to do a lot and we are able to talk a lot about the things that really matter.”

Sosa says the section also offered her family a look at her work.

“I told my peers this was the first time I could ever really share my work with my family, who is predominantly Spanish speaking… and I didn't realize how important it was to do that across the board in different languages until I started doing that work myself and realizing somebody who doesn't understand English 100% can be as informed as others because they deserve to be able to know what's going on in the world in the news," she said.

Now she hopes to increase the impact the section has on the student community.

“I hope that the Spanish section uplifts its Spanish-speaking Hispanic Latino students to cover their community in a way that is as efficient as possible and that it gives them the opportunity to do so because the Spanish section was built by students for students,” she said.

Hear each interviewee share their most memorable story covered in the Spanish section.

Alexis Pedroza

Angelica Vera-Franco

Mercy Sosa