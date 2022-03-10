x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sac State to drop mask mandate after March 18

Students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in classrooms, at athletic events and in most places after Mar. 18.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sac State will no longer be requiring masks in most places after Mar. 18, University President Robert Nelsen said Thursday.

Students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in classrooms, at athletic events and in most places after next Friday.

The shift to a mask-optional policy is because of a declining number of cases in Sacramento County and on campus.

“We began this journey listening to science and to epidemiologists and healthcare officials. Doing so has worked, and we will continue to do so now,” Nelsen said.

People who are not fully vaccinated with medical or religious exemptions will continue with weekly testing.

Masks will continue to be required on public transportation such as the Hornet Shuttle and in health care facilities. The university may resume mask requirements if there are changes in public health data or recommendations.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Sewage smell in Sacramento neighborhood could take 10 months to remedy

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

In Other News

With gas prices on the increase, Sacramento County residents feel the pain at the pump