Sac State to drop mask mandate after March 18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sac State will no longer be requiring masks in most places after Mar. 18, University President Robert Nelsen said Thursday.

Students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in classrooms, at athletic events and in most places after next Friday.

The shift to a mask-optional policy is because of a declining number of cases in Sacramento County and on campus.

“We began this journey listening to science and to epidemiologists and healthcare officials. Doing so has worked, and we will continue to do so now,” Nelsen said.

People who are not fully vaccinated with medical or religious exemptions will continue with weekly testing.

Masks will continue to be required on public transportation such as the Hornet Shuttle and in health care facilities. The university may resume mask requirements if there are changes in public health data or recommendations.

