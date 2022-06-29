x
Sacramento State professor Mike Lee becomes Sonoma State interim president

The longtime professor held emeritus status when retiring from Sacramento State University in 2018, and now he's joining Sonoma State as interim president.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Professor emeritus Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee taught marketing at Sacramento State University for 28 years before retiring in 2018.

Now, he's coming out of retirement to lead Sonoma State University as interim president, according to California State University officials.

“Throughout his decades of service to Sacramento State, Dr. Lee has a demonstrated history of collaboration and innovation leading to improved levels of student achievement,” said CSU interim president Jolene Koester said.

Lee is set to take over as interim president on Aug. 1, after the departure of current Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki.

