Longest-serving Sacramento State President Donald Gerth dies at 93

Dr. Donald Gerth was Sacramento State's longest-serving president from 1984-2003.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Current Sacramento State University President Robert Nelson said in a statement that former President Dr. Donald Gerth passed away on Monday, Dec. 6.

Gerth was Sacramento State's longest-serving president from 1984-2003. However, Gerth began working for the California State university (CSU) as early as 1958 when he served as an associate dean at San Francisco State.

He is survived by his wife Beverly (Bev) Gerth.

"President Emeritus Gerth loved Sacramento State and the CSU. His impact on our campus and the system as a whole is remarkable. It was my honor to call him a friend, and I will miss his wise council," Nelson wrote in a statement. "Now is the time for the entire Hornet Family to rally behind and support his beloved wife, Bev."

Nelson said in a statement that Gerth transformed the university, increasing enrolment from 22,000 to 28,000 students while doubling the number of Asian and Hispanic students.

Even after retiring, Nelson said Gerth continued supporting the university, writing a book in 2010 titled "The People’s University: A History of the California State University."

More details about Gerth's work at Sacramento State can be found on the university's website.

We @SacState lost a hero today who transformed thousands and thousands of lives and the entire state of California. Jody’s and my hearts are with Bev Gerth, a hero unto herself. #MadeAtSacState https://t.co/8MUhbOkwAd — Robert S. Nelsen (@PrezNelsen) December 7, 2021