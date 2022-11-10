x
Sacramento

Sacramento State police arrest man suspected of sexual battery

The sexual battery is unrelated to two sexual assaults reported on Sept. 23 and Oct. 5.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State police arrested a man on Oct. 8 for suspicion of sexual battery. This case is unrelated to two sexual assaults reported on Sept. 23 and Oct. 5. 

The battery happened around 5:30 p.m. on Moraga Lane near Eureka Hall, according to Police Chief Chet Madison. 

Police said the man was arrested through citation and he was released pending further action. The man is also banned from entering the campus.

The identity of the man was not released.

