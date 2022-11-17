Sacramento State students call on administration to take action over sexual assaults on campus

"I shouldn't have to hold a can of pepper spray or mace or have my keys in between my hands as a makeshift shank."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Emotions were running high at a student-led forum Thursday morning at Sacramento State University.

Students and faculty members voiced their outrage in response to the four sexual assaults that have occurred on campus so far this semester and called on administration along with campus police to step up and do more to increase safety. The forum was led by freshman Michael Lee-Chang.

"It was out of desperation that the University wasn't being — even if they were being reactionary, they weren't addressing the concerns properly," said Lee-Chang.

The topic hit close to home for Alexis Lecitona who's attending her first semester at Sacramento State.

"A while back, I got sexually harassed on my own middle school campus," said Lecitona. "With what's happened on our campus, I feel immensely unsafe."

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect connected to two of the sexual assaults on Sept. 23 and Oct. 5 as 31-year-old Nida Muhammad Niazy, who's not a Sacramento State student and who remains at large. In an unrelated incident, a third sexual assault was reported near Eureka Hall on Oct. 8. A fourth assault took place at a computer lab on Oct. 27.

"I shouldn't have to hold a can of pepper spray or mace or have my keys in between my hands as a makeshift shank," said Lecitona.

Last week, Sacramento State police said a man illegally recorded a woman inside a campus bathroom stall. Administration and police say they're working on a plan to increase security and make the campus safer.

"Today was painful to be able to hear the stories of students," said Sac State President Robert Nelsen. "We heard a lot today, and we'll do something because of it."

"Even if administration will constantly say that they're trying to make campus a safe place, the truth is that students don't feel safe," said Lee-Chang.

