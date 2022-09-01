Sacramento State to welcome students back to campus starting Feb. 7

Sac State said in a press release, "we are at a stage where we can safely return to campus."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over a month after announcing students will be starting the spring semester at Sacramento State virtually, the school announcing Wednesday that students can now return to campus soon.

"We are at a stage where we can safely return to campus this coming Monday, Feb. 7, when all classes will return to the modality originally published in the course schedule," Sac State wrote in a press release.

University President Robert Nelson said in early January 2022 the decision to temporarily move to virtual classes came amid surging coronavirus case numbers and consultation with county health and other officials.

In the Wednesday update the school said, "the two-week delay for in-person instruction at the start of the semester allowed time for a decrease in the spread of the Omicron variant and for individuals who may have been exposed during the winter break to isolate."

According to Sac State, about 96% of students, faculty, and staff vaccinated, and they expect students to remain safe as the mask mandate and other precautions remain in place.

Currently, face coverings are required for everyone in indoor public spaces. And the school on Wednesday said that faculty, staff, and students are required to receive booster shots by Feb. 28, or six months after receiving the final dose of the initial vaccination.

"Thank you for your continued efforts to keep one another safe and healthy, and thank you for remaining true to our educational mission," the school said. "Stingers Up!"