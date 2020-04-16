SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on June 6 for the class of 2020 graduates, President Robert S. Nelsen announced Thursday.

According to the Sac State website, graduates at the virtual commencement can create a personalized slide, including preferred name, the degree they are graduating with, photograph, and a message they would like to share.

Graduates’ names will also be pre-recorded by a professional name reader and pre-recorded speeches will be available to view, according to the university. The Virtual Graduation Celebrations will be available on the Sac State webpage at 10 a.m.

"So much has been lost during this pandemic, and I know that many of you are angry and grieving," Nelsen said. "I have heard from you about the disappointment you and your loved ones feel about this postponement, and I am very sorry that we are in this situation."

Tap here to learn more about the virtual commencement.

Nelsen also announced that both the classes of 2021 and 2020 would be honored during commencement at Golden 1 Center in May 2021.

The university had hoped to still hold and in-person commencement following the postponement of May 2020, but Nelsen said it has become clear “we are in for many more months of disruption and social distancing than previous believed.”

The May 2021 commencement at Golden 1 Center will be for all graduates of the 2020 semester – both spring and winter semester graduates, according to Nelsen.

