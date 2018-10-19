SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Sacramento State University has seen a rise in reported rape cases over the last year.

In 2017, there was only one report of rape on the school's campus. So far in 2018, there have already been three reported rapes, according to the Sacramento State Police Department's Facebook page.

Recently, Sac State has partnered with WEAVE (Women Escaping A Violent Environment) to offer support for victims. WEAVE is a non-profit organization that provides support services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. In addition to WEAVE, Sac State also provides support through their Student Health & Counseling Services.

Sac State is committed to provide safety tips for students as well. All incoming freshmen are required to take a mandatory online training course.

Students are planning a panel discussion next month. The purpose of the event is to discuss sexual assaults that have happened on campus. The panel discussion will be held on November 28.

