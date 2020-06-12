x
Greater Sacramento Region could move into new stay-at-home order within the week

With new ICU capacity numbers from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Greater Sacramento Region's capacity could fall below 15% soon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Greater Sacramento Region could move into a new stay-at-home order this week as ICU capacity falls closer to 15% according to a new report from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

According to the new report, the Sacramento region's ICU capacity fell 3% in the last day from 21.4% to 18.2%. Two regions, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, have already fallen below 15% capacity and will start their stay-at-home orders at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 6. Both the Northern California and Bay Area regions have increased ICU capacity slightly.

Here's each region's available ICU capacity as of December 6:

  • Bay Area: 24.1%
  • Greater Sacramento Region: 18.2%
  • Northern California: 26.5%
  • San Joaquin Valley: 6.6%
  • Southern California: 10.3%

The stay-at-home order will remain in effect for at least three weeks after it starts. After the three weeks, the order will be assessed on a weekly basis and will be lifted only when ICU capacity meets or exceeds the 15% according to the CDPH coronavirus website.

The California regions, according to the new stay-at-home order:

The stay-at-home orders will require many non-essential businesses in the impacted regions to close. According to the CDPH, those businesses include:

  • Bars
  • Wineries and breweries
  • Personal Services 
  • Hair Salons and barbershops
  • Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
  • Personal care services
  • Museums, zoos, and aquariums
  • Movie theaters
  • Live audience sports
  • Amusement parks

The businesses that can stay open are:

  • Critical infrastructure 
  • Schools that are already approved for in-person learning
  • Medical and dental care
  • Childcare and Pre-k

The businesses that can stay somewhat open, but require 100% of people to wear masks are:

  • Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.
  • RetailAllow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. 
  • Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
  • Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.
  • RestaurantsAllow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.
  • OfficesAllow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. 
  • Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.
  • Entertainment production, including professional sportsAllow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

All gatherings of any size are prohibited according to the Dec. 3 order.

