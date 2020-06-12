Greater Sacramento Region could move into new stay-at-home order within the week

With new ICU capacity numbers from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Greater Sacramento Region's capacity could fall below 15% soon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Greater Sacramento Region could move into a new stay-at-home order this week as ICU capacity falls closer to 15% according to a new report from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

According to the new report, the Sacramento region's ICU capacity fell 3% in the last day from 21.4% to 18.2%. Two regions, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, have already fallen below 15% capacity and will start their stay-at-home orders at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 6. Both the Northern California and Bay Area regions have increased ICU capacity slightly.

Here's each region's available ICU capacity as of December 6:

Bay Area: 24.1%

Greater Sacramento Region: 18.2%

Northern California: 26.5%

San Joaquin Valley: 6.6%

Southern California: 10.3%

The stay-at-home order will remain in effect for at least three weeks after it starts. After the three weeks, the order will be assessed on a weekly basis and will be lifted only when ICU capacity meets or exceeds the 15% according to the CDPH coronavirus website.

The California regions, according to the new stay-at-home order:

The stay-at-home orders will require many non-essential businesses in the impacted regions to close. According to the CDPH, those businesses include:

Bars

Wineries and breweries

Personal Services

Hair Salons and barbershops

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

The businesses that can stay open are:

Critical infrastructure

Schools that are already approved for in-person learning

Medical and dental care

Childcare and Pre-k

The businesses that can stay somewhat open, but require 100% of people to wear masks are:

Outdoor recreational facilities : Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted. Retail : Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Hotels and lodging : Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only. Restaurants : Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.

Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery. Offices : Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.

Allow outdoor services only. Entertainment production, including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

All gatherings of any size are prohibited according to the Dec. 3 order.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12