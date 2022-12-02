Part of Sacramento's Stockton Boulevard closed until noon due to downed power line

Stockton Boulevard between Roosevelt Avenue and 20th Avenue will be closed until noon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Part of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento is closed until noon on Thursday because of a fallen power line, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Stockton Boulevard between Roosevelt Avenue and 20th Avenue will be closed until noon. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

There are no major power outages being reported in the area as of 6:30 a.m., according to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District's outage map.

🚨 Traffic Alert: Stockton Blvd between Roosevelt Ave and 20th Ave will be closed until noon today due to a fallen power line. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/XBQq5xTrAk — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 16, 2022

