Part of Sacramento's Stockton Boulevard closed until noon due to downed power line

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Part of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento is closed until noon on Thursday because of a fallen power line, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Stockton Boulevard between Roosevelt Avenue and 20th Avenue will be closed until noon. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
There are no major power outages being reported in the area as of 6:30 a.m., according to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District's outage map.
