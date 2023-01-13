List: Sacramento streets closed for MLK Jr. Day events Jan. 16

Sacramento city officials say three major Martin Luther King Jr. events and marches across the city are leading to closures of certain streets Jan. 16.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of people expected to march the streets of Sacramento for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, many roads in downtown will be closed for the day's events.

March For The Dream kicks off 8:30 a.m. at the Oak Park Community Center on 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Community leaders and residents will gather for an early ceremony at the start of the march before heading to Sacramento City College on 3835 Freeport Blvd. at 9 a.m.

Street closures will occur along the following:

13th Avenue between Freeport Boulevard and Land Park Drive

Land Park Drive between 13th Avenue and Broadway

Broadway between 16th Street and Freeport Boulevard

Freeport Boulevard between Broadway and Sutterville Road

The North Area March, sponsored by the Roberts Family Development Center, kicks off 10 a.m. at Grant Union High School on 1400 Grand Ave. The march starts 9:30 a.m. and is expected to end at noon for a business-and-resource fair.

Street closures will occur during the march at the following locations:

Grant Union High School off Grand Avenue

Marysville Road and Del Paso Boulevard

Eleanor Avenue

Norwood Avenue

Fairbanks Avenue

Mabel Street

Silver Eagle Road

Norwood Avenue

Grand Avenue

The MLK Jr. Day Freedom Caravan and Wellness Fair will start at 7000 Franklin Blvd., Suite 1000 with the caravan parade beginning at 10 a.m.

The wellness fair will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.