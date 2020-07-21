Sacramento strike draws hundreds as push for 'Black Bill of Rights' grows

Protests were held in at least 25 cities across the country in what was called the "Strike for Black Lives."

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Some members of the San Francisco Giants Major League Baseball baseball team took a knee during the national anthem ahead of an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday. It came just hours after many essential employees walked off the job in a nationwide protest of inequality.

In Sacramento, a large caravan of activists marched from West Sacramento to the state capitol building. Stevante Clark led the chants. His brother, Stephon Clark, was killed by police.

"And once Stephon Clark was shot I was like I need to understand why police officers are able to just kill Black people and not go to jail," said community activist Jasper James. "That was basically the start of my journey."

James is a local community activist who has now drafted what is being called the Black Bill of Rights. It uses portions of the state attorney general's 49 recommended changes for the Sacramento Police Department following the police shooting of Clark. It includes things like the requirement that force is used only when necessary.

The Black Bill of Rights addresses things like muting of body cameras and not paying officers when they are placed on administrative leave following a shooting.

"I'm not trying to sit here and take away the administrative functions from the police," said James. "Everybody needs administrative functions, but my issue is they honestly should not be getting more rights than the citizens they serve."

The Black Bill of Rights is now getting national attention with more than 5,000 signatures on a change.org petition. James says this will help the community move from demonstrations to meaningful legislation.

