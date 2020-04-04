SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students at the School of Engineering and Sciences are donating crops they raised in their community to help neighbors in need.

The vegetables were donated by the science students on Thursday, April 1.

The students grew onions, peas, celery, cabbage, kale, and more in their community garden.

This is the first time the students were able to grow their own crops in their school plots. They were happy to be helping out their Pocket and Greenhaven neighbors in Sacramento during a stressful time.

The students were able to give away enough vegetables for neighbors interested and donated the rest to SSIP Food Closet and Food for Families.

Thanks to Will Cannady for letting us know about this story on Nextdoor.

ABC10 has a unique partnership with the social network. Check out the page here.

