Sacramento students learn do's and don'ts of encounters with law enforcement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students at Hiram Johnson High School learned the do's and don'ts about interactions with law enforcement.

While many parents talk with their children about how to prepare themselves for encounters with authority figures like police, the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) invited legal experts to address expectations and their rights when encountering an officer.

"We’re being proactive, not reactive to the situations. We want kids to build trust, understanding," said Jasjit Singh, SCUSD trustee.

Singh is also a lawyer, and he says it's important that young people understand their rights.

"The reality is that communities of color have had a difficult time and a difficult relationship with law enforcement, right?" said Singh. "It’s historical. We kind of walk through that history, and if we want to change history, we have to do it ourselves."

Officials said people should be courteous and polite - the same as if someone were at their job or talking to their parents.

SCUSD safety officer Kenneth Jefferson says this simple tip can make the difference if you're interacting with police.

"Always, get home is the biggest thing. So even if you’re having a bad day, they could be having a bad day as well, and you want the understanding just like you want understanding if you are having a bad day," said Jefferson.

Another thing to know is a simple question, "Am I being detained?"

"If you are, then you want to ask for a lawyer, and if you’re not, you walk away," said Jefferson.

After so many police encounters that have gone haywire, it's a tip that could be a lifesaver.

"I think that if we can get even one child to understand that they have the ability to walk away, that they have the tools and the tool kit to know what to say, what not to say, and make it home safely, it’s worth every minute that we spend out here," said Singh.

The message is to be courteous, know your rights and improve the chances that everybody gets home safe.

