Sacramento Dance & Media Production Studio owner makes Forbes magazine 'Culture 50 Champions List'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In what is sure to be an inspiration to many, a Sacramento entrepreneur has made Forbes magazine's "Culture 50 Champions List."

Tamaira "Miss Tee" Sandifer is a Sacramento entrepreneur and the owner of Studio T Dance and Media Production center, 2410 Fair Oaks Blvd, #130.

"It was a surprise for me and definitely an honor, but one of the major components of that is the fact that they shine the light on businesses using unconventional ways to serve communities that are under-resourced," Sandifer said.

Although she spends much of her time in Sacramento, Miss T as she prefers to be called, has in-school programs all over California. However, she loves talking about her Fair Oaks complex.

"We have our selfie room where we young people visit and can create well-produced pictures or short videos, TikTok things like that," Sandifer said. "We have a podcast room, talk about whatever you want. Our tech room for business professionals, artists, and young people to make content. We have students onsite that we're training in how best to post and produce the content."

Now, the center does offer several opportunities, but it all started with dance.

"It did all grow from dance, in fact, what we were trying to do was to keep the kids off the street," Sandifer said. "They were getting involved in any number of bad things...teen pregnancy, drugs, third-party homicide, so we figured ok, we can close our shop go into the communities where these kids are being lost and start by teaching them dance, that's what they want."

