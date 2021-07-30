Suspect in Sacramento shooting arrested in Texas

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The suspect in the shooting death of a Sacramento woman has been arrested in Texas.
According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers reported to a call of shots fired near the Capitol Casino on Friday, July 2. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries three days later.
Through the investigation, police were able to identify Arviel Robertson, 36, as the alleged shooter.
"Robertson was located in Nacogdoches, Texas and was arrested by an outside agency," the press release said.
Once extradited back to Sacramento, Robertson will be charged with homicide.
Police have not released the victim's identity, but are encouraging any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact them at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
