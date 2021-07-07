Sacramento man left with two broken legs and long road to recovery after hit-and-run crash

The crash was caught on camera and Sacramento Police are investigating.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In surveillance video from a nearby gas station, a car is seen running a red light and slamming into David Cosper on his motorcycle.

It happened on the morning of June 27 along Broadway and Riverside in Sacramento.

"I believe that I flew into the hood, up on the windshield, up onto the roof and then fell to the ground from the roof," Cosper said.

He doesn't remember anything else, but the video shows that, after the impact, two people got out of the car and took off running. One passenger took over in the driver's seat and drove off.

Cosper wishes someone stayed behind and did the right thing, but there's something else bothering him.

"Mentally, the most disheartening thing about the video is how many people did not do anything and that is just crushing," he said.

Cosper said cars drove by and others didn't come to his aid. He has two broken legs and a long road to recovery.

"This is my life for the next three months, and I am my own business. And I don't have employees, so it will be a challenge," Cosper said.

Sacramento police are looking for the driver responsible and the only information available is the surveillance video.

The car license plate is believed to be 7VMW954 and attached to a 2017 gray Hyundai Sonata.

"I just want people to be aware that, no matter what the situation is, it'll be 10-times worse if you leave the scene. You have to own up to your mistakes," Cosper said.