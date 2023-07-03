Sheriff: Man found with taser probe in head

Deputies responded to the parking lot of a convenience store on Hemlock Street around 12:40 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found with a taser probe in his head Tuesday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting.

Deputies responded to the parking lot of a convenience store on Hemlock Street around 12:40 a.m.They found two shell casings and a taser cartridge but did not find a victim.

Based on another call reporting two men talking about the shooting down the street, deputies found the victim and another man. The victim told deputies he had been shot at twice and tased in the head. He was not shot.

According to the sheriff's office spokesman Amar Gandhi, the man "still had a taser probe embedded in his skull." The man was taken to a hospital. There is very little information about how the shooting and tasing unfolded.

