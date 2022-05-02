Sacramento teacher recorded using racial slurs in front of students resigns

In June 2021, a teacher at Kit Carson International Academy was recorded using “the N-word” in a classroom and was suspended during the investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento middle school teacher who was being investigated for using racist language in the classroom has resigned, the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) announced Monday. The resignation was effective April 30.

In June 2021, a teacher at Kit Carson International Academy was recorded using “the N-word” in front of students in a 7th grade classroom.

The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom following the incident and suspended without pay as the district investigated.

After the initial incident, a spokesperson from SCUSD told ABC10 that the district “condemns racism in any form, which harms our students, families and community.”

The district said the teacher was served termination papers in December 2021. On Monday, SCUSD announced that the teacher chose to resign April 30 before the termination process could proceed.

“By taking swift and aggressive action in this case Sac City Unified sent a clear message that racist language by district employees will be addressed,” said SCUSD Board of Education President Christina Pritchett.

The district has also taken preventative measures by enforcing anti-racism training on all of its staff to ensure the school will be a tolerant and “equitable” learning environment moving forward.

“To prevent incidents involving racism and to make our schools more supportive and welcoming to all, the district has implemented mandatory anti-racism training for all staff,” said SCUSD Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar. “But the work cannot end there. We must continue to confront and interrupt racism so our schools can stay focused on creating equitable learning opportunities for all students.”

