Sacramento teacher strike likely heading into Day 7

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As negotiations heat up, Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is looking toward a possible seventh day of school closures.

SCUSD said schools would be closed yet again on Thursday unless families were told otherwise as negotiations continue.

Teachers, who said they were tired of waiting around on negotiations, came to district headquarters to see if the school district would sit down with them and work toward a resolution.

Dan Schallock, vice president of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1021, said crowds showed up at the Serna Center Wednesday to get things resolved.

"That community walked in and said, 'We're here to seek resolution, and we're not here to just talk about it. We're not here to post it on social media. We're here to actually get it done and make it happen," Schallock said.

He said teachers walked into the building peacefully but with a strong intention to make bargaining happen.

"You know, we've tried to explain to kids why this has taken six days, and we can't come up with an explanation. We'd like to get this solved today," he said.

David Fisher, second grade teacher and president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA), said they wanted to see if the district would meet with them in person. So far, they've seen movement.

"A couple of the district are on Zoom, but our team is here at the Serna Center, the district headquarters, and we have had an initial meeting with the district and now they're in what they call a caucus to talk. And we plan to come back and talk to them again in a few minutes," Fisher said.

Fisher said they were hoping to get an agreement so everyone could get back to school Thursday.

SCUSD said no agreement has been reached so far and that they haven't been able to determine whether schools will be open Thursday. An update on schools is expected later in the night as negotiations continue.

