Sacramento Teacher Strike: Talks restarting to bring students back to classroom

The teachers union and the school district were scheduled to pick up negotiations again on Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) say they've met with labor unions in effort to bring students back to the classroom.

However, it remains unclear whether the unions and school district will reach an agreement Sunday. SCUSD is expected to relay that message later in the day.

District officials said they sent the Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) a counterproposal that enhances a proposal sent to the union earlier in the week. They said it enhances pay, increases a one-time stipend for the 2021-22 school year and more. A full breakdown on the counterproposal can be found HERE.

The SCTA has been on strike after contract negotiations fell through Tuesday. The strike has included nearly 4,600 staff members and teachers, canceling classes at 76 schools impacting 43,000 students.

Both unions and the school district are at odds over issues such as staffing, better pay, training, and health benefits.

Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge Aguilar responded to Friday's meeting called on by State Superintendent Tony Thurmond by releasing a statement.

"Our community is also wanting to understand what it will take to end this strike," Aguilar wrote in a statement. "With a counterproposal, the district’s negotiators are prepared to meet around the clock with SCTA so that we can bring our students on Monday. However, if we do not receive a response, with a counterproposal, over the weekend, ALL schools will remain closed for instruction and student activities until the strike comes to an end."