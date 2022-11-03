Sacramento Central Labor Council plans rally after teachers association, union vote to strike

There will be a Rally for Students event on Thursday, March 17th at 4 p.m. in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Central Labor Council is planning a Rally for Students on Thursday.

The rally is to support the needs of children by standing in solidarity with Sacramento City's educators. It is scheduled for March 17, at 4 p.m. and will be located at 5735 47th Avenue in Sacramento.

This comes after the Sacramento City Teachers Association and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1021 voted to authorize a strike. Currently, there is no set date as to when the strike will start.

The next steps for a strike include the Sacramento City Teachers Association and SEIU Local 1021 calling for negotiations with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

According to the Sacramento Central Labor Council, every day in SCUSD, 3,000 students go without a substitute teacher in the classroom, 600 kids go without instructions and are still on waiting lists to be enrolled in Independent Study, and there is a shortage of qualified bus drivers.

Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar issued a statement after the vote to strike, saying a "strike will hurt our students, families, and employees."