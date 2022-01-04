Sacramento teachers union file 'unfair labor practice' charge against school district

Just weeks after teachers and staff with the Sacramento City Unified School District led an 8-day strike, they say the district still acts in bad faith.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Teachers Association announced on Tuesday they filed what is known as an unfair labor practice charge against Sacramento City Unified School District over its response to the recent strikes.

In their filing to the California Public Employment Relations Board made on Friday, the teachers union alleged that school district officials continue to refuse bargaining "in good faith."

Both parties have yet to come to an agreement over make-up days to cover the eight days district educators and staff were on strike.

Now Sacramento City Unified faces $46 million in penalties if officials fail to provide California's required number of instructional days to students.

According to the district, students lost around 2,400 minutes of learning time because of the strike.

In the district's latest statement on Saturday, officials said there is a tentative agreement with the union to extend the school year from June 17 to June 24.

While Sacramento City Teachers Association leaders said they agreed to the district’s framework to extend the school year, both parties have disagreements over staffing levels during the extended days.

Currently, both parties agreed to allow up to 30% of certified school staff approved leaves of absences between June 17 and June 24.

ABC10 reached out to the school district for comment, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

Union leaders allege a number of charges in the complaint, which can be viewed in the PDF below.

