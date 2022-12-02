x
Sacramento

Tesla catches fire, burns shoulder on I-80 near Madison Avenue

One person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The front half of the Tesla burned, leaving the trunk intact.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a Tesla that caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80.

Grass and a utility pole on the shoulder of I-80 near Madison Avenue caught fire and have since been extinguished.

Credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

   

