Tesla catches fire, burns shoulder on I-80 near Madison Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a Tesla that caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80.
One person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The front half of the Tesla burned, leaving the trunk intact.
Grass and a utility pole on the shoulder of I-80 near Madison Avenue caught fire and have since been extinguished.
Watch more on ABC10: Grizzly Flats residents hold out hope for rebuilding a year after Caldor Fire
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9