SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Theater Company is holding auditions for their Young Professionals Conservatory, a 10-month training program for students in grades 8 through 12.

Students from all over the county take part in classes with professional artists, and have the opportunity to perform in stage shows.

Michele Hillen, Sacramento Theater Company's Education Director, says, "If you have a student who is interested in acting, singing and dancing, you want to put them in a nurturing environment, and that’s what we’re all about."

Students are asked to prepare a song of their choice and a monologue. Auditions will be held February 4, 8, 11, and 15.

For more information on audition dates, visit the Sacramento Theater Company website.

